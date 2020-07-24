Spike Mendelsohn’s 5th PLNT Burger opens at new Shaw Whole Foods

The new location is inside a newly-opened Whole Foods Market at 965 Florida Ave. Northwest.

The new location is inside a newly-opened Whole Foods Market at 965 Florida Ave. Northwest.

Chef Spike Mendelsohn, known for the beefy burgers served up at his Good Stuff Eatery restaurants, has opened the fifth PLNT Burger location, which serves up plant-based versions of burgers and sandwiches.

The opening comes one month after the first PLNT Burger outside of the D.C. region opened at a Whole Foods in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia.

The first PLNT Burger opened at a Whole Foods in downtown Silver Spring last fall.

There are also PLNT Burger locations at Whole Foods on H Street Southeast in D.C., and Columbia, Maryland.

In March, local entrepreneur Seth Goldman, who founded Honest Tea and later sold it to Coca-Cola, joined with Mendelsohn as a PLNT Burger co-founder and investor through his Eat the Change platform.

PLNT Burger’s menu uses Beyond Meat products, and includes burgers, cheeseburgers, plant-based links and plant-based chili and cheese.

A fried chicken sandwich substitute is made with fried oyster mushroom stems.

There are also fries, sweet potato fries and fried onion blooms, salad and, usually, soft-serve ice cream, though that option has been temporarily removed from the menu because of COVID-19 cleaning protocol concerns.

Mendelsohn’s real meat Good Stuff Eatery restaurant opened its first location on Capitol Hill in 2008. There are now locations in Georgetown and Crystal City, as well as Reagan National Airport, Chicago and Cairo, Egypt.

In 2011, former President Barack Obama added Good Stuff Eatery to the list of D.C. burgers he conquered. There is now a Prez Obama Burger on the Good Stuff Eatery menu.

Mendelsohn’s other restaurants include We, the Pizza and Santa Rosa Taqueria.