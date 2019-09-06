Burger boss Spike Mendelsohn opening a fake burger joint in Silver Spring

Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn is embracing the plant-based imitation burger movement with a new restaurant kiosk inside a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring.

Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, whose beefy burgers at his Good Stuff Eatery restaurants have loyal patrons who include Barack Obama, is embracing the plant-based imitation burger movement.

Mendelsohn is leading a team opening PLNT Burger, whose first location will be a restaurant kiosk inside the Whole Foods Market in downtown Silver Spring. It will open September 12.

And the juicy burgers Mendelsohn promises will be plant-based products.

“Anyone seeking a juicy, decadent burger is our target customer,” Mendelsohn said.

“Yes, it is made from plants, but from my perspective, that’s beside the point. We are committed to cooking a burger that isn’t just indistinguishable from animal meat, but is better. Better for you, better for the planet, and better for future generations.”

The menu includes Beyond burgers, fries, salads, and an oat-based soft-serve ice cream, created for PLNT Burger by the founders of Dolcezza Gelateria.

Mendelsohn’s real meat restaurant Good Stuff Eatery opened its first location on Capitol Hill in 2008. There are now locations in Georgetown and Crystal City, as well as Reagan National Airport, Chicago and Cairo, Egypt.

In 2011, Obama added Good Stuff Eatery to the list of D.C. burgers he conquered during his presidency. There is now a Prez Obama Burger on the Good Stuff Eatery menu.

Mendelsohn also runs We The Pizza locations on Capitol Hill and in Crystal City.

