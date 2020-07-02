Socially distanced harvesting at Loudoun County’s JK Community Farm

Purcellville, Virginia's JK Community Farm has crops to get out of the ground and on their way to area food banks, but needs more volunteers in the field.

The nonprofit JK Community Farm in Purcellville, Virginia, has crops to get out of the ground and on their way to area food banks — and with Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening, it is increasing the number of volunteers in the field.

In March, the 150-acre farm cut the number of volunteers to just 10 people per shift. It will now allow up to 40 volunteers at a time to help harvest.

The farm said it remains on track to donate 135,000 pounds of fresh produce and protein this year.

“We are committed to creating a safe environment for our volunteers, while also meeting the large and surging need for food in our community. That is why we are conservatively increasing the number of volunteers for each shift and continuing to have more shifts so we can still meet our harvest goals,” said Samantha Kuhn, executive director at JK Community Farm.

It has donated more than 35,000 pounds of food since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The farm has 11,000 volunteer hours to fill by summer’s end.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

The farm distributes its food through Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others and the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

Last year, the farm produced 114,000 pounds of food with the help of 3,000 volunteers.

In addition to organic produce, the farm raises cattle, elk and venison.

The Loudoun County farm, which marked its first season in 2018, is on land owned by JK Moving Services founder Chuck Kuhn.

Information on volunteering to harvest or to plant is located online.

A map of the farm’s location is below.