How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 4:23 PM

Stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday after giving up an early gain in another day of roller-coaster trading on Wall Street.

Technology companies, which led the market higher in the morning, led it lower in the afternoon. Investors were discouraged to see that California extended a shutdown of bars and indoor dining and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.82 points, or 0.9%, to 3,155.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,085.80.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 226.60 points, or 2.1%, to 10,390.84.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 19.11 points, or 1.3%, to 1,403.57.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 75.56 points, 2.3%.

The Dow is down 2,452.64 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,418.24 points, or 15.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 264.90 points, or 15.9%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

