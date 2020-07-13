DC Central Kitchen, Flying Dog enlist DC chefs for digital cookbook

D.C. Central Kitchen has partnered with Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery and enlisted top local chefs for a digital cookbook that will raise funds for the Kitchen’s COVID-19 response work.

The cookbook, called Dog Chow, costs $20 to download, though the two are encouraging additional donations.

There will also be a raffle for donations over $100 for a Flying Dog gift basket.

All funds go to D.C. Central Kitchen’s aid for people affected by COVID-19.

The 13 recipes are Flying Dog-themed, such as Bloodline Blood Orange Ale braised Rockfish collars from chef Kyle Bailey at The Salt Line, Numero Uno Mexican Lager slow-roasted pork empanadas from chef Daniela Moreira at Call Your Mother, and Tropical Porter Bundt cake with Gonzo Imperial Porter toffee sauce, from Emilie pastry chef Willa Pelini and sous chef Claire Miller.

Other D.C. chefs contributing recipes include Spike Mendelsohn of Good Stuff Eatery, Adam Greenberg of The Coconut Club, David Guas of Bayou Bakery, Fiona Lewis of DC Fishwife, Johanna Hellrigl Wilder of Mercy Me, Kevin Tien, Matt Baker of Gravitas, Nic Tang, Reid Shilling of Shilling Canning Company and Scott Drewno of ChiKo.

“We have a ton of respect for the chefs who work with D.C. Central Kitchen, so we are pumped to combine our organizations’ passions to support those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said James Maravetz, vice president of marketing for Flying Dog.

“Life looks really different for everyone; we have to remember there are families out there in need of help, and we hope you’ll have fun cooking with your family while helping your neighbors in need,” Maravetz said.

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog is Maryland’s largest craft brewer.

D.C. Central Kitchen has sourced, prepared and delivered 1 million meals to children, families and elderly in need of food since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Dog Chow can be downloaded online starting Wednesday.

