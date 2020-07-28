CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Business & Finance » DC area restaurants can…

DC area restaurants can rent e-bikes by the week

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 28, 2020, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
spin pedestal assist bicycle
Restaurants that rent a Spin bicycle will have the option to buy it. (Courtesy Spin)

D.C. area restaurants can rent electric pedal assist bikes from Spin for deliveries for $39 a week with unlimited use, an option for some owners to bypass the fees they pay delivery companies.

The bicycles come with insulated food delivery backpacks, chargers and locks.

Restaurants that rent one have the option to buy it after six weeks of rental for $500.

Spin is trying to appeal to restaurant owners who want to avoid the third-party fees they pay to delivery companies, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Spin currently operates e-scooters in D.C., Alexandria, Arlington County and Montgomery County. It says the weekly rental e-bikes can be used in all of those jurisdictions.

In April, shared moped companies Revel offered D.C. restaurants month-long free memberships for food delivery, though it did not report how many restaurants used the offer.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up