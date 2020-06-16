Hilton slashes 2,100 corporate jobs

Hilton did not immediately say how many of its local corporate workers are affected. As of the end of the first quarter, Hilton had about 1,200 corporate employees in McLean.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide has eliminated 2,100 corporate jobs, or about 22% of its global corporate workforce, affecting employees at its McLean headquarters and elsewhere as it copes with the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on hotel occupancy.

Hilton has also extended existing furloughs, and corporate pay cuts for up to another 90 days.

“Never in Hilton’s 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that brings travel to a virtual standstill. Hospitality will always be a business of people serving people, which is why I am devastated that to protect our business, we have been forced to take actions that directly impact our team members,” Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a statement.

In April, Hilton furloughed hundreds of its corporate employees at its McLean headquarters, initially for 90 days.

Nassetta is also forgoing his salary for the remainder of the year, and other executives have taken pay cuts of up to 50%.

Marriott International, whose headquarters is in Bethesda, Maryland, also furloughed thousands of corporate employees globally, including two-thirds of its 4,000 employees at its Bethesda headquarters.