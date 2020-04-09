Unemployment claims rise by another 273,000 in DC, Md. and Va.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits continues to balloon. The seasonally adjusted number of initial claims nationwide rose by another 6.6 million in the week ending April 4.
The previous week’s initial claims data was also revised higher to nearly 6.9 million, bringing the total number of first-time unemployment claims nationwide to 16 million over the last three weeks.
On an unadjusted level, which excludes seasonal influences factored in to the headline number, initial jobless claims rose by 6.2 million.
In the District, Maryland and Virginia, first-time claims on an unadjusted basis rose by another 272,559, though the number of claims in D.C. was actually slightly lower than the previous week. Claims rose sharply again in Maryland and Virginia.
Here are the not-seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims, from the Department of Labor:
D.C.
Week ending April 4: 15,393
Week ending March 28: 15,869
Maryland
Week ending April 4: 107,408
Week ending March 28: 85,317
Virginia
Week ending April 4: 149,758
Week ending March 28: 112,497
