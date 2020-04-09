Home » Business & Finance » Unemployment claims rise by…

Unemployment claims rise by another 273,000 in DC, Md. and Va.

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

April 9, 2020, 12:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits continues to balloon. The seasonally adjusted number of initial claims nationwide rose by another 6.6 million in the week ending April 4.

The previous week’s initial claims data was also revised higher to nearly 6.9 million, bringing the total number of first-time unemployment claims nationwide to 16 million over the last three weeks.

On an unadjusted level, which excludes seasonal influences factored in to the headline number, initial jobless claims rose by 6.2 million.

In the District, Maryland and Virginia, first-time claims on an unadjusted basis rose by another 272,559, though the number of claims in D.C. was actually slightly lower than the previous week. Claims rose sharply again in Maryland and Virginia.

Here are the not-seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims, from the Department of Labor:

D.C.

Week ending April 4: 15,393

Week ending March 28: 15,869

Maryland

Week ending April 4: 107,408

Week ending March 28: 85,317

Virginia

Week ending April 4: 149,758

Week ending March 28: 112,497

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Coronavirus Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News Local News National News
jeff clabaugh unemployment unemployment benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up