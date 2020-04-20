Displaced Georgetown employees get a lifeline from BID, Halcyon amid the coronavirus crisis

The Georgetown Business Improvement District's Employee Emergency Relief Grant program has partnered with nonprofit Halcyon to replenish the grant program's funds, amid the coronavirus crisis. About $100,000 worth of checks were mailed out over the weekend to 350 applicants, with the remaining $50,000 going out this week.

The Georgetown Business Improvement District’s Employee Emergency Relief Grant program has partnered with Georgetown nonprofit Halcyon to replenish the grant program’s funds.

The Georgetown BID launched its grant program to assist displaced employees at Georgetown businesses who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak on April 9.

The group quickly exhausted its initial $150,000 fund, closing it to new applications on April 16.

About $100,000 worth of checks were mailed out over the weekend to 350 applicants, with the remaining $50,000 going out this week.

The average grant is about $300.

When the application closed, there were still hundreds of applications left unprocessed.

The Georgetown BID said that depending on how much it receives in new donations, it will open up the grant program again.

New donations are being accepted through Halcyon, with 100% of funds distributed to out-of-work employees at Georgetown BID-member restaurants, bars and other small businesses.

“At Halcyon, our fellows are emerging social enterprise founders and independent artists. We see what they’re dealing with right now,” said Halcyon co-founder and CEO Kate Goodall.

“When the BID asked us to partner on this initiative, we were tremendously grateful for the opportunity to help our Georgetown neighbors.”

More Coronavirus News

To be eligible, displaced employees need to attest to their need for emergency assistance and not be receiving any other assistance, such as unemployment benefits.

Priority is being given to those without other sources of support.

Tax deductible donations are being accepted online.