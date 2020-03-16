Amtrak slashes service, suspends some cafe cars

Amtrak has reduced its popular Northeast Corridor service by 40% and suspended some café cars. Already booked a trip? Amtrak has also waived change fees on existing reservations and new reservations made before April 30.

Amtrak continues to see a significant decline in travel demand, and has now reduced Northeast Corridor service to approximately 40% of its typical weekday service, amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Cafe car service between D.C. and New York is suspended on some trains.

Amtrak has also waived change fees on existing reservations and new reservations made before April 30, and said it will notify passengers with existing reservations if their trip is affected by schedule changes. Amtrak said it will accommodate those travelers on trains with similar departure times or another day.

Earlier this month, Amtrak suspended its three daily nonstop Acela trains between D.C. and New York.

Last week Amtrak said reservations are down 50% from this time last year across the Northeast Corridor and its national network.

It has now said it expects to lose several hundred millions of dollars in revenue during the current fiscal year and might lose more.

Amtrak has offered a voluntary leave program for nonessential employees who are willing to take unpaid time off.

