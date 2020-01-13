3 DC-area restaurants land on Yelp’s Top 100 list

Yelp bases its Top 100 on both review ratings and number of reviews nationally, then curated the list with community managers around the country to finalize the rankings.

Yelp’s new Top 100 Places to Eat list is an eclectic mix of fancy white-tablecloth restaurants, neighborhood dives and food trucks — and Yelp reviewers helped three D.C.-area restaurants make this year’s list.

Yelp bases its Top 100 on review ratings and number of reviews nationally, then curated the list with community managers around the country to finalize the rankings.

Third on the list is grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird, at 625 H Street in Northeast. Farmbird opened in 2017 and plans a second location in Penn Quarter, according to the Washington Business Journal. It has an average 5-star Yelp review.

Yelp recommends the avocado lime salad at Farmbird.

No. 31 on the list is Greek Unique, at 44632 Guilford Drive, in Ashburn, which opened in 2018 putting an American spin on traditional Greek food. It has an average 5-star Yelp review.

No. 95 on the list is Los Primos Tex Mex & Grill, which opened in late 2018 at 12303 Twinbrook Parkway, in Rockville, with an average 4.5-star Yelp review.

No. 1 on Yelp’s Top 100 list this year is Shawarma Guys, a food truck in San Diego.

The full Yelp list of Top 100 Places to Eat is posted online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.