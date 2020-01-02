Medium Rare closes Capitol Hill location, but will expand another

Cleveland Park steakhouse Medium Rare has closed its Capitol Hill outpost on Eighth Street Southeast, but Barracks Row's loss may be Nationals fans' gain.

“We wanted to let our Capitol Hill friends know that after dinner tonight 1/1/20 we will be closing our 8th St. SE location and expanding our presence at Nats Park,” Medium Rare tweeted Wednesday.

The Capitol Hill Medium Rare opened in 2014.

The original Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave. Northwest opened in 2011. There are other Medium Rare locations in Arlington, which opened in 2018, and Bethesda, which opened in 2017.

Medium Rare — with sit-down restaurants that serve only a prix fixe menu of bread, salad, fries and steak (though they do have a larger brunch menu) — debuted at Nats Park for the 2019 season. Located in section 136, it has been a more ballpark-friendly version of the restaurants — steak, fries and its secret sauce served on a baguette, sandwich-style.

The restaurant didn’t elaborate on its Nats Park expansion plans.

Medium Rare’s co-owners are Tom Greg and Mark Bucher. Bucher also founded burger chain BGR The Burger Joint, which he sold in 2013.

