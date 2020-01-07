District Taco has put a plant-based meat substitute it developed in collaboration with Beyond Meat on the menu.

Called Itza — Beyond Carne, the meat substitute is a proprietary District Taco ingredient, even though it was developed with Beyond Meat. It includes Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat substitute mixed with vegetables and spices.

Beyond Carne is available as an option for much of District Taco’s menu, including tacos, burritos, salads and nachos.

It is the second incarnation for Itza at District Taco, which was introduced in 2018 as a vegetarian product, but it was cooked with egg whites and not fully vegan.

Beyond Carne has 14 grams of protein per serving, and is soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO.

“For over a decade since we founded District Taco, my family and I have been trying to reduce our personal consumption of meat for health and environmental reasons,” said District Taco co-founder Marc Wallace. “Our new Itza recipe not only satisfies that craving for ground beef in a taco or burrito — it nails it.”

District Taco was started by Wallace and neighbor Osiris Hoil as a food cart in Rosslyn in 2009. It opened its 14th location last July in Silver Spring, Maryland.

District Taco plans to open multiple new locations in 2020.

