202
Home » Business & Finance » Fast-growing District Taco comes…

Fast-growing District Taco comes to Silver Spring

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 13, 2019 10:34 am 06/13/2019 10:34am
7 Shares

District Taco will open its 14th location July 1 at The Blairs Shopping Center on East West Highway in Silver Spring Maryland — its second location in Maryland.

District Taco started life as a small food truck in Rosslyn in 2009. Its owner, Osiris Hoil, a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2002 at age 17, has grown the company to locations throughout the District, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The company currently employs more than 400 people and will add 100 more employees this year, with additional openings in Abington, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia.

District Taco also plans to open multiple new locations in 2020.

As part of its Silver Spring grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will get a District Taco goody bag and a free meal. The first 14 in line — acknowledging its 14th location — will also get a gift card for future purchases.

District Taco will also donate a portion of its opening-day profits to Leveling the Playing Field, a Silver Spring nonprofit that provides youth sports programs for underprivileged children.

“We are so excited to open another restaurant in the state of Maryland, close our gap regionally, and create more jobs and opportunities in the area,” Hoil said.

“Some of our biggest fans from the cart days in Arlington are people who work in NOVA or D.C., but live in Montgomery County,” he said. “We wouldn’t have been successful at the cart without them, so we’re excited to bring our delicious food right to their neighborhoods.”

District Taco’s Yucatan-style menu has grown to include seafood specials and all-day breakfast.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance district taco Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News restaurants silver spring The Blairs Shopping Center
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families