Fast-growing District Taco comes to Silver Spring

District Taco will open its 14th location July 1 at The Blairs Shopping Center on East West Highway in Silver Spring Maryland — its second location in Maryland.

District Taco started life as a small food truck in Rosslyn in 2009. Its owner, Osiris Hoil, a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2002 at age 17, has grown the company to locations throughout the District, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The company currently employs more than 400 people and will add 100 more employees this year, with additional openings in Abington, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia.

District Taco also plans to open multiple new locations in 2020.

As part of its Silver Spring grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will get a District Taco goody bag and a free meal. The first 14 in line — acknowledging its 14th location — will also get a gift card for future purchases.

District Taco will also donate a portion of its opening-day profits to Leveling the Playing Field, a Silver Spring nonprofit that provides youth sports programs for underprivileged children.

“We are so excited to open another restaurant in the state of Maryland, close our gap regionally, and create more jobs and opportunities in the area,” Hoil said.

“Some of our biggest fans from the cart days in Arlington are people who work in NOVA or D.C., but live in Montgomery County,” he said. “We wouldn’t have been successful at the cart without them, so we’re excited to bring our delicious food right to their neighborhoods.”

District Taco’s Yucatan-style menu has grown to include seafood specials and all-day breakfast.

