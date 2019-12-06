Shaw’s Tiger Fork heads to Tysons

Shaw's popular Cantonese restaurant and bar Tiger Fork will open a second Cantonese eatery, Hei Hei Tiger, at Tysons Galleria's Urbanspace Food Hall.

Hei Hei Tiger, which translates to “Happy Happy Tiger,” will serve a menu of Chinese BBQ, Hong Kong-style noodle bowls and a variety of roasted meats, including chicken, brisket, duck and pork belly, served with a choice of rice, noodle soups, congee or vegetables.

There is no hard opening date, though Blagden Group Hospitality, the team behind Tiger Fork, hopes to open before the end of the year.

Hei Hei Tiger will also operate the main bar at Urbanspace and include versions of the Chinese medicine cocktails (using medicinal herbs) served at Tiger Fork.

The Cantonese eatery joins a half dozen other dining choices at Urbanspace, including Laotian restaurant Sen Khao, Japanese restaurant Donburi DC, and Butcher’s Cut Steak Frites.

Tiger Fork, in Shaw’s Blagden Alley, opened in February 2017. It’s one of about 40 D.C. eateries on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list, which ranks the best moderately-priced restaurants around the world.

Tiger Fork co-owner Will Fung will lead Hei Hei Tiger. Fung, a Hong Kong native, is also a former sushi chef at Sushiko and founder of the Dirty South Deli food truck.

