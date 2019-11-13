DC Brau brews up its own hard seltzer

DC Brau Brewing will roll out its own line of hard seltzers before Thanksgiving. They will be available in four flavors.

The hard seltzer craze has gone local.

DC Brau Brewing will roll out its own line of hard seltzers. The name is Full Transparency, and the hard seltzers will come in four flavors that will be sold in 12-ounce cans.

Full Transparency hard seltzer will be available starting Nov. 16 at DC Brau’s brewery on Bladensburg Avenue in Northeast, with wider distribution to retailers and bars in the D.C. area starting around Thanksgiving.

“Much like the early years of the craft beer movement here in the District, we saw a hole on the shelves for a locally-brewed seltzer, and are excited to be the first to put our stamp on this fast-growing market here in the National Capital Region and beyond,” said DC Brau CEO and Co-Founder Brandon Skall.

“It is not very often that we get to be a part of a brand new beverage category as it emerges in our industry.”

The name “Full Transparency” is a nod to the clear color of the spiked seltzer as well as a nod to common Washington-esque terms like D.C. Brau has used for beers in the past, like its “Joint Resolution.”

DC Brau brewmaster Jeff Hancock said Full Transparency comes after a lot of time and research devoted to coming up with a drink that will appeal to both hardcore seltzer fans and occasional drinkers.

Full Transparency comes in mango, black cherry, raspberry limeade and a blend of passionfruit, orange and guava. It’ll be sold in single-flavor six-packs for $9.99 and 12-can variety packs for $18.99.

A can of Full Transparency has 100 calories, less than one gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume.

Most spiked seltzers have around 100 calories per 12 ounces, less than most beers. Spiked seltzer is a brewed alcoholic beverage, like beer, not a distilled one.

Spiked Seltzer sales in the U.S have risen almost 200% in the past year, according to research firm Nielsen.

