Virginia signs record renewable energy deal with Dominion

Dominion Energy will supply the state of Virginia with renewable energy from wind and solar installations that will provide enough power to cover 30% of the electricity consumed by state agencies and institutions by 2022.

Dominion calls it the largest procurement of renewable energy by a state.

Under the agreement, Dominion will supply the Commonwealth with 420 megawatts of renewable energy, including 75-megawatts from wind projects and four proposed solar projects totaling 345 megawatts scheduled to come online in stages over the next three years.

As part of the agreement Virginia has agreed to pay significantly higher rates for the wind energy than the solar energy.

All of the projects will be dedicated solely to state-owned offices, universities and other facilities, and will generate the equivalent of powering more than 100,000 homes.

“My administration is committed to combating climate change and advancing the clean energy economy,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. “With this landmark contract, we are continuing to lead by example in cutting emissions, investing in clean energy and ensuring a healthy world for future generations.”

The Northam administration said the project will help develop the state’s onshore wind industry and produce long-term savings for taxpayers.

The projects that will supply the renewable energy are:

Rocky Forge Wine, a project under development by Apex Clean Energy in Botetourt County, the first onshore wind project in Virginia.

Belcher Solar, owned by Dominion, in Louisa County.

Bedford Solar in the City of Chesapeake, under development by Lincoln Clean Energy.

Walnut Solar in King and Queen County, under development by Open Road Renewables.

And a fourth, yet unnamed solar project.

An executive order signed by Gov. Northam last month sets statewide clean energy goals, including 30% of Virginia’s electric system powered from renewable sources by 2030, and 100% of electricity coming from carbon-free sources by 2050.

