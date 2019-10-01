Taylor Gourmet opens new North Bethesda location

Popular local hoagie chain Taylor Gourmet, which abruptly closed all 17 of its D.C.-area stores after Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year, is making a comeback under new ownership.

Source Cuisine acquired the Taylor Gourmet name and recipes in a bankruptcy auction earlier this year, and last month reopened a Taylor Gourmet location at 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, near the White House.

A second location has just opened at Federal Realty’s Pike and Rose development in North Bethesda.

A third will open at 1200 19th St., in Dupont Circle, in the near future.

“With the diverse community the Pike and Rose brings, it is the perfect place to re-launch our brand in the Montgomery County market,” said Brandon Dodrill, vice president and COO of Taylor Gourmet.

The Pike and Rose location is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

One other Taylor Gourmet-branded store has remained open, even after the bankruptcy filing, at Reagan National Airport, under an unrelated brand licensing agreement.

Former Taylor Gourmet owner and CEO Casey Patten has jumped back into the sandwich game as well. Patten opened Grazie Grazie in a former Taylor Gourmet space at The Wharf in Southwest D.C., serving salads, sandwiches and cheesesteaks.

