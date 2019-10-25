1 DC hotel makes ‘Best in the World’ list

Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards puts a famous D.C. hotel — The Watergate — on the list of the 50 best hotels in the world.

The Watergate Hotel, which underwent a $125 million renovation before reopening in 2016, is ranked No. 41 on the list.

For the magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, a record 600,000 registered voters weighed in on their favorite hotels.

The 336-room Watergate includes a spa, whiskey bar, the King Bird Mediterranean restaurant and a popular rooftop lounge.

Of the Watergate Hotel, Condé Nast Traveler says:

“This D.C. landmark (it’s the Watergate of Nixon-era fame-er, infamy) was vibrantly restored in 2016 and has since become a favorite among everyone, from politicians to vacationers. The luxurious 336-room hotel is in Georgetown, so it’s not exactly next to most of the District’s prime attractions, but don’t let that deter you. The mid-century modern icon still keeps a few relics from its past, namely the staircase in the lobby and the indoor pool, but most interiors are fresh and new with modern flair. Even the staff’s uniforms were designed by Mad Men costume designer and stylist Janie Bryant. Most rooms have balconies, a rarity in D.C. Bathrooms are a combo of Zebrano marble and granite.”

The Watergate is the only D.C. Hotel to make Condé Nast’s 50 Best in the World list, but the No. 1-rated hotel does have a D.C. tie.

D.C. chef Jose Andres oversees the food program at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, including the No. 1-ranked hotel’s Spanish restaurant, The Bazaar by Jose Andres.

Condé Nast Traveler’s entire list of the 50 Best Hotels in the World: 2019 Readers Choice Awards is online.

