Plane tracking company Aireon expands in Tysons

Aireon LLC — a company that’s satellite-based aircraft tracking and surveillance system became fully operational earlier this year — is expanding to a new Tysons, Virginia headquarters and will add 50 jobs over the next three years.

The company currently has about 75 employees.

Aireon’s new headquarters at 8484 Westpark Drive is 26,000 square feet, more than double the size of its 1750 Tysons Blvd. location. The company officially made the move July 18.

“Aireon chose to remain in Fairfax County and expand the headquarters due to its proximity to downtown Washington, D.C., the Federal Aviation Administration and the area’s regional and international airports,” said Rich Nyren, chief financial officer of Aireon.

Aireon will receive assistance from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consulting and funding to companies expanding or relocating in the state.

Aireon, founded in 2011, is a joint venture between Iridium Communications, NAV Canada, Naviair and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Its constellation of satellites piggybacks on Iridium’s communications satellites and provides fully global coverage of air traffic superior to ground based tracking technology.

