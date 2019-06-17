202
Home » Business & Finance » Topgolf National Harbor opens Friday

Topgolf National Harbor opens Friday

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 17, 2019 10:36 am 06/17/2019 10:36am
The 65,000-square-foot, three-level TopGolf National Harbor is at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The D.C. area’s newest high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant opens at National Harbor Friday at 9 a.m.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland location will be Topgolf’s third location in the Washington area, with another one coming soon, and its 55th worldwide.

The 65,000-square-foot, three-level TopGolf National Harbor is at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The company said it hired more than 500 people for full- and part-time jobs.

Topgolf’s other D.C.-area locations are at 20356 Commonwealth Center Drive, in Ashburn, and 6625 Van Dorn St., in Alexandria. A Germantown, Maryland location is under construction at 20051 Century Blvd.

Related Gallery

Topgolf National Harbor makes its debut; Alexandria location to remain open

Despite years of rumors that the new National Harbor location would lead to the closing of the Alexandria outpost, Topgolf said both will remain open.

Topgolf’s Alexandria location, which opened in 2005, was the company’s first location in the United States.

Topgolf is taking over Nats Park for four days in August, and will turn the ballpark’s field into one of its high-tech driving ranges.

