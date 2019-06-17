Topgolf National Harbor opens Friday

The 65,000-square-foot, three-level TopGolf National Harbor is at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The D.C. area’s newest high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant opens at National Harbor Friday at 9 a.m.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland location will be Topgolf’s third location in the Washington area, with another one coming soon, and its 55th worldwide.

The 65,000-square-foot, three-level TopGolf National Harbor is at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The company said it hired more than 500 people for full- and part-time jobs.

Topgolf’s other D.C.-area locations are at 20356 Commonwealth Center Drive, in Ashburn, and 6625 Van Dorn St., in Alexandria. A Germantown, Maryland location is under construction at 20051 Century Blvd.

Topgolf’s Alexandria location, which opened in 2005, was the company’s first location in the United States.

Topgolf is taking over Nats Park for four days in August, and will turn the ballpark’s field into one of its high-tech driving ranges.

