Topgolf National Harbor makes its debut; Alexandria location to remain open

Despite years of rumors that the new National Harbor location would lead to the closing of the Alexandria outpost, Topgolf said both will remain open.

The newest Topgolf location, just east of National Harbor, opened to some select guests Wednesday night. While the opening has long been rumored to signal the closing of the original Alexandria location, Topgolf representatives said there is no plan to do so.

“We are staying open in Alexandria,” Kelsey Hannah, marketing manager for the National Harbor location, told WTOP. “We really love that venue.”

Hannah added that there is always the possibility something will change down the line, but at this point, nothing is imminent.

The new Topgolf is situated just south of the Beltway, across Indian Head Highway from MGM National Harbor. With 102 bays over three levels and similar common spaces, it is nearly identical in both size and layout to the Loudon County location, but significantly larger than the Alexandria one.

It is also similar to Topgolf Loudoun in terms of the pay structure, with consumers renting bays by the hour, rather than purchasing individual gameplay, as is done in Alexandria. It will feature one notable technological upgrade, though.

“The biggest difference we have here at this venue is we will have the Toptracer technology,” said Hannah, referring to the ball-flight tracking seen on some televised PGA Tour events, and also used at 1757 Golf Club. “We’ll have that in each and every one of our bays. So you’ll be able to shoot, hit your ball, and see how far it went, really take your game to another elevated level.”

There is dedicated parking on site, but it was unclear whether there would be any additional overflow parking, an issue the Alexandria site has dealt with over the years.

The venue played host to a number of D.C. professional athletes Wednesday night, including both Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals.

Topgolf is expected to announce its official open date early next week, but it is expected to be sometime before the end of June.

