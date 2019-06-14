Topgolf takes over Nats Park

Topgolf is taking over Nationals Park for four days, while the Nationals are on the road, and will turn the park's field into one gigantic driving range.

Topgolf is taking over Nationals Park for four days, while the Nationals are on the road, and will turn the park’s field into one gigantic driving range.

Topgolf and Complex Sports and Entertainment, which have staged similar ballpark golf driving events at other stadiums across the country, will take over Nats Park Aug. 22 through 25.

The event, called Topgolf Crush, will give fans a chance to drive balls from the third baseline into colorful targets on the field. After dark, the targets will glow and light up the field. Topgolf Crush features technology that tracks the flight path of golf balls and scores shots in an interactive, in-ballpark Topgolf game.

The targets range from 60 to 140 yards away on the field.

Prices start at $50, and $110 for VIP tickets that include access to a hospitality area, food vouchers and drink tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 14.

Topgolf has two of its high-tech driving ranges in the Washington area, in Alexandria and Ashburn, and its third at National Harbor will open next week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.