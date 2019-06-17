Free Alexandria pop-up space for 3 lucky small retailers

The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership's three-year-old pop-up program, which finds temporary space for home-based businesses or micro-retailers to test a brick and mortar presence, is taking applications for its latest free pop-up space in Old Town.

AEDP is working with The Seedling Collective, a new working space at 121 South Royal in Old Town. (The Seeding Collective)

AEDP is working with The Seedling Collective, a new working space at 121 South Royal in Old Town, to offer up to one week of free rent to three pop-up shops during the months of July and August. The three chosen will also get on-site amenities and advertising support.

The Seedling Collective, about three blocks from the Torpedo Factory Art Center, has already housed pop-ups from fitness studio Barre3 and lifestyle publication The Scout Guide.

The Seedling Collective studio is a beautiful brick and mortar location for home-based and online businesses to reach and grow their customer base,” said AEDP business development associate Marie Plishka, who runs the pop-up program.

“We look forward to helping entrepreneurs test our market and explore the possibility of opening their own store.”

The deadline to apply is July 1, with the three winners of free pop-up space announced the week of July 8. There is no cost to enter.

AEDP’s pop-up program matches property owners with vacant space with retail entrepreneurs for short-term rentals. Recent pop-ups through the program have included Old Town Books, Threadleaf, the Scrooge Emporium Ugly Sweater Holiday, and artist collaborations with The Art League and the International Institute of Photography.

