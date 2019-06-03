Bigger buses with more amenities rolling at BWI

The 60-foot buses, made by New Flyer America, have Wi-Fi, charging ports, more comfortable seating and larger windows, and can carry about 50% more passengers than BWI Marshall’s older bus fleet.

BWI Marshall Airport put into service the first of 20 new buses for customer transportation from the BWI Rail Station and the parking lots to the terminal.

The new buses carry more passengers, provide round-the-clock service and have more amenities.

The 60-foot, articulated buses, made by New Flyer America, have Wi-Fi, charging ports, more comfortable seating and larger windows, and can carry about 50% more passengers than BWI Marshall’s older bus fleet.

“The new buses will provide an improved level of service for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport.

“We are working to modernize our bus fleet, which will benefit customers with added capacity and better amenities.”

BWI Marshall is replacing its entire bus fleet as part of a $13.5 million budget approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works last year. It will include 10 60-foot buses and 10 40-foot buses.

Another contract was approved in January for 20 additional parking shuttle buses. In 2017, the airport put 20 new rental car shuttles into service.

BWI Marshall’s passenger traffic reached 27.1 million last year, the fourth consecutive annual record for passenger account, and remains the busiest airport in the Washington/Baltimore region.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.