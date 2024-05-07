MGM National Harbor gambling revenue down 10%

After Maryland casinos posted their fifth-best month ever for gaming revenue in March, gamblers pulled back in April.

Total gaming revenue from the state’s six casinos fell 6.6% from a year earlier to $163.2 million last month.

Gaming revenue from slot machines and table games at MGM National Harbor led casinos with $68.1 million, though that was down 9.8% from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $14.7 million in April gaming revenue, down 10.8% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had the smallest year-over-year decline, with $60.1 million in April gaming revenue, down 1.9% from April of last year.

April results were mixed at the state’s three smaller casinos, up 6% at Hollywood Casino, down 7.6% at Ocean Downs and down 20.6% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Casinos contributed $69.8 million to Maryland, with the majority of it going to the state’s education trust fund.

April figures were down from March, when the state’s casinos had a combined $178.1 million in gaming revenue.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue figures and contributions to state programs online.

