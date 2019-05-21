Rosslyn gets pop-up putt-putt course

The course — which will be open Friday evenings and Saturdays for much of the summer — will feature miniature recreations of Rosslyn landmarks. There will also be a vintage-inspired candy bar, ice creams, craft beer, wine and sangria.

The miniature golf course, sponsored by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District, will only be open Friday evenings and all day Saturdays, but will also be available for private bookings on Thursdays.

The season is currently scheduled for June 21 through the end of August or beginning of September.

The 1401 Wilson Blvd. owner Monday Properties is providing the indoor and outdoor space.

CannonDesign developed the miniature golf course, and Capitol Drywall designed the bar and created the course’s structures, which include small-scale versions of things such as Rosslyn’s Dark Star Park, Potomac Tower and the Key Bridge.

Rosslyn Putt-Putt’s nine-hole course will cost $3 per round.

