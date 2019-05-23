Hey, Bethesda carnivores: Fogo de Chao opens June 24

All-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse Fogo de Chao will open its third area restaurant in Bethesda. The 300-seat restaurant will include an expansive bar and outdoor seating.

All-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse Fogo de Chao will open its third Washington-area restaurant June 24 at Maryland’s Pike & Rose development in Bethesda.

The 300-seat restaurant will include an expansive bar and outdoor seating.

Fogo de Chao’s first area restaurant opened 14 years ago in downtown D.C. There is another in Tysons Corner. The Pike & Rose location will be the restaurant’s 54th location worldwide.

You may have been saying it wrong all these years too: It is pronounced “fogo-dee-shown.”

The restaurant’s Southern Brazilian cooking technique, known as churrasco, roasts meats over an open flame with “espeto corrido” service — Portuguese for “continuous service.”

The meats are carved tableside by what the restaurant calls its Gaucho chefs.

The Pike & Rose location is at 11600 Old Georgetown Rd. It joins about two dozen other restaurants and cafes already open at Pike & Rose.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.