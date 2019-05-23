202
Hey, Bethesda carnivores: Fogo de Chao opens June 24

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 23, 2019 9:58 am 05/23/2019 09:58am
All-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse Fogo de Chao will open its third Washington-area restaurant June 24 at Maryland’s Pike & Rose development in Bethesda.

The 300-seat restaurant will include an expansive bar and outdoor seating.

Fogo de Chao’s first area restaurant opened 14 years ago in downtown D.C. There is another in Tysons Corner. The Pike & Rose location will be the restaurant’s 54th location worldwide.

You may have been saying it wrong all these years too: It is pronounced “fogo-dee-shown.”

The restaurant’s Southern Brazilian cooking technique, known as churrasco, roasts meats over an open flame with “espeto corrido” service — Portuguese for “continuous service.”

The meats are carved tableside by what the restaurant calls its Gaucho chefs.

The Pike & Rose location is at 11600 Old Georgetown Rd. It joins about two dozen other restaurants and cafes already open at Pike & Rose.

