Uber’s Jump joins DC electric scooter fray

Uber has deployed a fleet of its Jump electric scooters in the District — joining several other companies — and a wave of more may be coming.

Uber already has a fleet of dockless Jump bikes in the District after acquiring Jump in May 2018.

Uber rival Lyft already has a fleet of electric scooters in the District.

A dozen companies have applied or been approved to offer dockless scooters and bike-share bicycles in the District in addition to companies already offering them.

Six companies — Jump, Skip, Spin, Bird, Lime and Lyft — now operate electric scooters in D.C.

Ridecell and HOPR/CycleHop have applied for permits for both bikes and scooters. Riide has applied for bikes only, while Wind, VeoRide and Razor have applied for scooters.

Combined, that could add up to 6,600 scooters and 3,000 dockless bikes initially, and more if companies meet the requirements to increase their fleets.

Uber’s Jump scooters are free to unlock and cost 15 cents a minute. Jump scooters are integrated into the Uber ride-hailing app.

Jump scooters are now in 10 cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Austin. Its pedal assist bikes are available in a dozen cities.

Dockless bikes and scooters are in some form of pilot testing in Arlington County, Alexandria and Montgomery County. They can also be found in Fairfax County, where they are currently need no formal county agreement to operate.

