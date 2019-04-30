Marriott confirms US home rental business

Marriott is jumping in to the luxury home-sharing business dominated by Airbnb, VRBO and Home Away, with a rollout with partner homes in more than 100 destinations offering 2,000 premium and luxury homes for rent.

It follows a pilot program with a handful of homes in Paris, London and Rome.

Marriott says the pilot, under the brand Tribute Portfolio Homes, showed 90% of those who booked a home were Marriott rewards members, which it now calls Marriott Bonvoy, and three quarters were traveling for leisure with family and friends.

The average guest stay was also more than triple the typical hotel stay.

“The launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation as consumer travel needs evolve,” said Marriott International Global Chief Commercial Officer Stephanie Linnartz.

“What started out as a pilot a year ago is now a global offering, providing our guests with the space and amenities of a home backed by a trusted travel company, and the very best in loyalty benefits.”

They are nice homes.

The new portfolio, which officially launches next week, includes a four-bedroom cottage on six private acres in California wine country, a six-bedroom villa in Sorrento, Italy overlooking the Mediterranean Sea with a wood-fired pizza oven, an oceanfront villa in Anguilla with a private beach and house staff, and an 18th century Irish Castle that sleeps 17 and has a private lake.

Marriott is launching “Homes & Villas by Marriott International” with existing property management companies that are already managing the homes.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will start taking bookings next week.

