Au Bon Pain opens in Cannon building, more Capitol Hill additions coming

Food services company Sodexo has opened an Au Bon Pain bakery and cafe in the Cannon House Office Building.

Hill staffers have been asking for better, close by dining choices, and they’re slowly getting some.

In February, Sodexo opened an &pizza restaurant inside the Rayburn House Office Building.

More new choices are coming.

“This is the second of four new, permanent branded options the Chief Administrative Office is bringing to the House this year at the request of members and staff who work long hours and need quality and convenient food options,” said House Chief Administrative Officer Philip Kiko.

Sodexo will bring a Steak N’ Shake to the Capitol in the near future. It hasn’t identified the fourth branded restaurant.

Au Bon Pain is on the first floor of the Cannon House Office Building and is also open to the public. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Cannon House Office Building opened in 1908 and is the oldest House office building.

