&pizza opens inside the Rayburn House Office Building

WASHINGTON — Many workers on the House side of Capitol Hill won’t need to leave the building for some &pizza.

The D.C.-based craft pizza chain has opened a location inside the Rayburn House Office Building. Food services company Sodexo has subcontracted to operate the location.

It is &pizza’s 13th location in the District. It also has almost a dozen locations in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, and has expanded to Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Miami, with a total of 33 locations.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., cut the grand opening ribbon this week.

“The House community is always on call and works long hours in demanding jobs, and having convenient high-quality food that they enjoy is very important,” said U.S. House of Representatives Chief Administrative Officer Philip Kiko. “We welcome &pizza to the popular brands we are opening at the U.S. House.

The Rayburn Building &pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

The pizza joint opened its first location on H Street in Northeast D.C. in 2012.

