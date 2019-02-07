202
&pizza opens inside the Rayburn House Office Building

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 7, 2019 9:49 am 02/07/2019 09:49am
The Rayburn Building &pizza is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (House Creative Services/Phi Nguyen)

WASHINGTON — Many workers on the House side of Capitol Hill won’t need to leave the building for some &pizza.

The D.C.-based craft pizza chain has opened a location inside the Rayburn House Office Building. Food services company Sodexo has subcontracted to operate the location.

It is &pizza’s 13th location in the District. It also has almost a dozen locations in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, and has expanded to Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Miami, with a total of 33 locations.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., cut the grand opening ribbon this week.

Sodexo and the Chief Administrative Officer of the House (CAO) celebrated the grand opening of the &pizza restaurant at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. Pictured left to right: Larry McMarlin, district manager from Sodexo; Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton; Philip G. Kiko, the chief administrative officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Andy Hooper, Chief People Officer at &pizza. (House Creative Services/Phi Nguyen)

“The House community is always on call and works long hours in demanding jobs, and having convenient high-quality food that they enjoy is very important,” said U.S. House of Representatives Chief Administrative Officer Philip Kiko. “We welcome &pizza to the popular brands we are opening at the U.S. House.

The Rayburn Building &pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

The pizza joint opened its first location on H Street in Northeast D.C. in 2012.

