3-day Amtrak sale offers 30 percent off regular fares

Amtrak will put its Northeast Regional service on sale this spring and summer with a three-day fare sale that ends April 3.

Amtrak says fares are 30 percent off regular fares.

The discounted fares are good for Northeast Regional coach class travel between May 1 and Aug. 28. There are no blackout dates, Amtrak said.

Amtrak Guest Rewards members can register to earn double points on travel during its Double Days, which run now through May 18.

Sample one-way discount fares on regular Northeast Corridor service include D.C. to New York for $39 each way, D.C. to Philadelphia for $29 each way and D.C. to Norfolk for $39 each way.

Upgrades to business class aren’t allowed, and the tickets are non-refundable.

Amtrak recently refurbished the interiors of its Northeast Corridor railcars, and in January began the process of receiving bids to replace its fleet of 470 passenger cars used on the Northeast Corridor and adjoining corridors.

Nearly half of Amtrak’s annual ridership is comprised of trips along the Northeast Corridor and adjoining corridors.

Amtrak will spend nearly $2.5 billion on Northeast Corridor upgrades, including new and faster Acela service and modernization of its passenger concourse at D.C.’s Union Station.

