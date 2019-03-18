Need a drink? Live! Casino has an app for that

Live! Casino & Hotel says it is the first casino in the industry to roll out an “Uber for drinks” feature on its mobile app.

Want a drink and don’t want to leave the slot machine or poker table? You can wait for the roaming servers, or you can just tap the app and track the location of your server and when your drink will arrive.

The app-based drink delivery service is limited to only a few areas currently, but Live! says it will cover the entire casino property in the coming months, and incorporates a mobile wallet for ordering and paying for drinks delivered to slots and tables seats.

It is part of Live!’s new My Live! Rewards mobile app, which also includes managing bookings and reservations, tier stats rewards, redeeming loyalty comps, participating in drawings, promotions and giveaways and access to recent gambling activity.

The app also includes a digital key for hotel rooms and mobile check-in and check-out.

Live! Casino & Hotel, the second-largest Maryland casino by gaming revenue, has been investing heavily in the property.

Owner Cordish Companies opened its hotel addition, a 310-room 17-story property last May, part of a larger $200 million expansion that also includes a new concert venue.

Live! Casino will mark its seventh anniversary in May.

Live! Casino had $46 million in gaming revenue in February, down 2 percent from a year ago, during a month when gaming revenue at the state’s 6 casinos was mostly flat.

For Maryland’s 2018 fiscal year, which runs July through July, the state’s casinos generated a record fiscal year gaming revenue of $1.679 billion.

