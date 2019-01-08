Holiday gamblers helped MGM National Harbor rake in nearly $60M

MGM National Harbor, with more than 3,100 slot machines and 198 table games, continued to lead Maryland's six casinos, with $59.6 million in December gaming revenue, a 5.9 percent increase from a year ago.

WASHINGTON — Holiday celebrations in Maryland included lots of trips to the state’s six casinos in December, with total gaming revenue of $148.4 million, a 5.2 percent increase over December 2017.

MGM National Harbor, with more than 3,100 slot machines and 198 table games, continued to lead the pack, with $59.6 million in December gaming revenue, a 5.9 percent increase from a year ago.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills turned in almost $51 million in December gaming revenue, also up 5.9 percent.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino was the only one to see gaming revenue fall, at $22.6 million. That was down 7.2 percent from December 2017.

The state’s three smaller casinos all saw gains. Hollywood Casino Perryville’s gaming revenue went up 9.2 percent to $6.3 million; Ocean Downs Casino gaming revenue increased to $5.4 million, up 45.2 percent; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort saw at $4.4 million in revenue, up 17 percent.

Of December’s total $148.4 million in gaming revenue from the six casinos, Maryland received $61 million of that, including $5.8 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue figures on its website.

For the state’s 2018 fiscal year, which runs July through July, Maryland’s casinos generated record fiscal year gaming revenue of $1.679 billion.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.