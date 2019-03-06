Maryland casino growth slows in February

Find out how much money each of Maryland's six casinos brought in and how much money went to Maryland.

February was not a blockbuster month for Maryland’s six casinos, with gaming revenue little changed from the previous month.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming says total gaming revenue from all six casinos was $136.8 million, up just 0.1 percent from a year ago and flat compared to the previous month.

Of that total, Maryland’s February casino take was $57.2 million, with $42.9 million of that going to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, which still accounts for almost 40 percent of gaming revenue from all six Maryland casinos, had $53.9 million in February gaming revenue, up 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, the state’s second largest casino, had $46 million in February gaming revenue, down 2 percent from a year ago.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw year-over-year gaming revenue fall 3.6 percent to $20.7 million.

The state’s three smaller casinos posted higher February gaming revenue than a year ago:

Hollywood Casino Perryville — up 2.6 percent;

Ocean Downs near Ocean City — up 15.3 percent;

Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Cumberland — up 3.8 percent.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and the state’s share online.

