Frontier adds BWI Marshall flights to Orlando

Frontier Airlines will add Orlando to its brand-new BWI Marshall service. The airline's first-ever service from the D.C.-area airport begins Friday afternoon.

Frontier Airlines’ first-ever BWI Marshall service begins Friday afternoon, with a flight from Denver scheduled to arrive at 5:30 p.m. that will be greeted by a water cannon salute, and its scheduled 6:57 p.m. departure back to Denver.

Frontier will also add service between BWI Marshall and Orlando starting April 11, with three flights a week.

Frontier is initially offering four weekly roundtrip flights to Denver International Airport. It is serving the route with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Several airlines have either expanded service or added new service to BWI Marshall in the last year.

With new additions, BWI ha scheduled service from 17 airlines to 92 domestic and international destinations.

BWI Marshall has had four straight years of record passenger traffic.

