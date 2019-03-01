Chef Mike Cordero brings gourmet tacos (and a tequila bar) to Rosslyn

Taco Rock will serve what it calls affordable gourmet tacos on blue corn tortillas. Cordero's most recent venture was Rockwood Sports Bar, which opened in Gainesville, Virginia, last May.

Mike Cordero, whose Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza and Don Tito, will open his ninth Northern Virginia restaurant — and the first fast-casual one — this spring in Rosslyn.

Taco Rock is taking space previously occupied by Spinfire Pizza in Monday Property’s 1501 Wilson Blvd. Spinfire Pizza closed in December.

Cordero has signed a 20-year lease for the 2,500-square-foot space, and is in the process of renovations.

Taco Rock will serve what it calls affordable gourmet tacos on blue corn tortillas. The menu includes slow-roasted pork with fig glaze, bourbon BBQ short rib, pork belly banh mi, Caribbean jerk chicken, fresh bluefin tuna, and skirt steak with battered shrimp.

Menu prices have not yet been set.

“Taco Rock offers the best of both worlds: upscale, out-of-the-box tacos without hurting your wallet,” Cordero said.

“We anticipate the Rosslyn community will deem Taco Rock as the go-to spot for a quick bite or the place to hang out and grab a tequila or beer — all while enjoying our signature Blue Rock tacos.”

Taco Rock is owned and managed by Cordero and his sons Nick and Anthony. Managing partners include Stefano Marzano, executive chef and owner of prepared meal delivery company MightyMeals.

Cordero’s most recent venture was Rockwood Sports Bar, which opened in Gainesville, Virginia, last May. He also opened The G.O.A.T. sports bar in Clarendon in late 2017.

His other restaurants include Don Taco and Primetime Sports Bar.

