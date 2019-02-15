West Elm opens North Bethesda store

The Pike & Rose West Elm will be an 11,600-square-foot store next to Pinstripes. The store will have a local flavor, featuring products created by D.C.-area makers and will offer pop-ups and workshops hosted by local artists and businesses.

WASHINGTON — Furniture store West Elm will open its newest area store as part of North Bethesda, Maryland’s Pike & Rose development this fall.

West Elm, owned by Williams Sonoma, has other stores in the D.C. area, including Logan Circle in D.C. and in Fairfax County, Virginia. The store plans another location in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Pike & Rose West Elm will be an 11,600-square-foot store next to Pinstripes.

The store will have a local flavor, featuring products created by D.C.-area makers and will offer pop-ups and workshops hosted by local artists and businesses.

West Elm is the latest tenant announced for Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose

Also scheduled to open this year are Florida-based burger chain BurgerFi, Commonwealth Indian, Drybar, Fogo de Chao, Sunday Morning Bakehouse and a new location for The Block, an Annandale, Virginia, food hall that features Asian street food.

Since opening in 2014, Pike & Rose has grown to more than 40 restaurants and retailers. There is also an iPic Theaters, as well as condos, apartments a Canopy hotel and a 17,000 square foot rooftop farm.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.