Loudoun County mails out 2019 property assessments

WASHINGTON — In Virginia’s Loudoun County, homeowners will get their 2019 property assessments this week, and the average single family home assessment is up 3.6 percent from a year ago.

Single family townhomes saw the largest residential year-over-year increase in values, up 3.89 percent.

The total value of taxable commercial property saw the biggest increase in assessments — up 7.66 percent, totaling $16.9 billion.

Loudoun County’s total taxable real estate increased to $83.2 billion for 2019, up 6.92 percent from 2018.

Property assessments are used to calculate annual property tax rates.

In April, the Board of Supervisors sets the basis for real estate tax bills that will be due on June 5 and Dec. 5.

Loudoun County property owners who disagree with their assessment will find their appraiser’s name and contact information on their assessment notice. Property owners can acontact the Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office directly.

Property owners don’t have to wait for the hard copy in the mail. Loudoun County has now posted current 2019 property assessments online.

