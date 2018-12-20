202.5
Wawa ‘bending’ business model to get into Fairfax Co.

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 20, 2018 11:28 am 12/20/2018 11:28am
Wawa's Georgetown location features what it calls a Georgetown-inspired beverage, a coffee drink called the Bulldog Double Shot, with espresso, caramel and whipped cream.

WASHINGTON — Wawa opened its second urban format convenience store in the District Thursday, in the former Restoration Hardware store location at 1222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.

Northern Virginia is also on Wawa’s radar.

The Georgetown opening comes about a year after Wawa opened its first store in the District at 1111 19th Street, N.W.

Wawa’s future D.C. stores include Tenleytown, Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan. The company confirms it is also looking across the river.

“Fairfax County and Northern Virginia is a really important market for us,” Wawa’s Chris Gheysens told WTOP.

“We are looking at strategically bending our store model to get more access to that area and plan to announce some openings in that area coming up,” he said.

Wawa, which partners with nonprofit causes at its stores, chose the Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center for its Georgetown store’s financial support.

Its grand opening also included a hoagie making contest, “Hoagies for Heroes,” which raised funds for Lombaradi Center’s Walking Warriors breast cancer fundraising events.

