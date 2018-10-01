Primera Air ends Dulles-London service just weeks after launching

The European discount airline has ceased all operations. In a statement, the airline said it had been unable to secure long-term financing, and that it had no other choice than to file for bankruptcy.

WASHINGTON — European discount airline Primera Air has ceased all operations, including its brand-new service from Dulles International Airport to London.

A statement Monday from Primera Travel Group to the airline travel site The Points Guy said the airline had been unable to secure long-term financing, and that it had no other choice than to file for bankruptcy.

Primera Air started five weekly flights from Dulles to London’s Stanstead Airport on Aug. 23, an inaugural event seen as significant enough for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to welcome Primera representatives at a Dulles ceremony.

All Dulles flights are canceled, effective immediately, Primera officials said.

Passengers booked on upcoming Primera Air flights were instructed to check the website for updates in the next few days, and were told that contacts via email and phone are no longer offered.

Primera Air was formed in 2009 and grew to more than 70 European destinations. The airline, co-based in Denmark and Latvia, is part of Primera Travel Group, which includes travel agencies and tour operators.

In a statement on its website, Primera said “On behalf of the Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty. On this sad day we are saying Goodbye to all of you.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.