DC restaurants make strong showing on ‘Best for Vegetarians’ list

WASHINGTON — OpenTable‘s new list of the 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in America includes several D.C. restaurants.

In fact, seven of the 50 on the list are located in the District.

D.C. ranks third for most representation on the list, behind the 11 located in New York and nine in California.

The list is generated from more than 12 million OpenTable diner reviews between September 2017 and August 2018. Qualifying restaurants were scored according to the percentage of reviews for which “vegan” and “vegetarian” was selected as a special feature.

The list is not composed of restaurants which offer solely a vegetarian menu, but rather a menu with excellent vegetarian options.

Here are photos of dishes from the seven D.C. restaurants on OpenTable’s 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America (presented in alphabetical order):

Bistro Aracosia 5100 MacArthur Blvd. NW

Washington, D.C. 20016 Afghan cuisine (Courtesy Bistro Aracosia via Facebook)

