Cava opens newest restaurant at Vienna’s Pike 7 Plaza

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 19, 2018 10:36 am 10/19/2018 10:36am
Bethesda-based Cava Group's expansion nationally was kicked into overdrive in August when it agreed to acquire Plano, Texas-based Mediterranean restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen and its more than 260 restaurants for $300 million.

WASHINGTON — Fast-growing Cava Group will open its newest restaurant Oct. 22 at Pike 7 Plaza, at 8350 Leesburg Pike in Vienna, Virginia.

It will be Cava’s 69th restaurant nationally and its 23rd location in Virginia.

As part of the Pike 7 grand opening, the first 150 customers in line at 10:45 a.m. will get a free meal.

Combined, Cava Group now has nearly 330 restaurants in 24 states.

Cava Group’s restaurants include both Cava and the more formal Cava Mezze. The company was founded by Maryland natives Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos and Dimitri Moshovitis in 2006.

Cava also runs Sugo Osteria in Potomac and Brusco Luncheonette in Baltimore.

Dips and spreads from Cava can be found in more than 200 Whole Foods stores.

