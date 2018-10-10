BWI Marshall among best airports in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice awards

BWI Marshall Airport ranks No. 10 on Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards, the only Washington-area airport to make the list of 10 traveler favorites.

BWI Marshall gets reader votes as an alternative for travelers to D.C.’s other congested air hubs.

The airport won praise for its easy access; good dining choices, including a multitude of places to sample Maryland crabs, and amenities such as meal delivery to gates.

BWI Marshall also gets traveler attention for some of its unusual features, such as an observation deck, a walking trail and a 12-mile bike trail and rental bikes for travelers with long layovers.

More than 429,000 readers took part in Condé Nast’s annual Readers’ Choice surveys.

BWI Marshall is now the busiest airport in the Washington region and has set three straight annual

passenger records, passing 26 million passengers in 2017.

The top three airports in this year’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards are Indianapolis International Airport; Portland (Oregon) International Airport, and Bradley International Airport, in Hartford, Connecticut.

The top 10 airports on Condé Nast’s list:

10. Baltimore-Washington International Airport

9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport

8. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

6. Detroit Metro Airport

5. Tampa International Airport

4. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

3. Bradley International Airport

2. Portland (Oregon) International Airport

1. Indianapolis International Airport

