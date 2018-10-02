Adams Morgan PorchFest will feature more than 45 bands

One of D.C.'s biggest independent music events, Adams Morgan PorchFest, returns Saturday for its sixth edition with more bands than ever.

WASHINGTON — One of D.C.’s biggest independent music events, Adams Morgan PorchFest, returns Saturday, Oct. 6, with more bands than ever.

The day-long music event, the sixth annual PorchFest, will feature more than 45 local bands.

Just like the name implies, the bands will take turns performing on 16 Adams Morgan porches, patios and stoops, turning them stages for the day.

PorchFest will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday with The Envoys performing at SunTrust Plaza at 18th Street and Columbia Road Northwest. Performances will run throughout the day until 6 p.m.

Attendees can pick up a map that shows each location throughout the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Each band will play 45-minute sets, with the music ranging from classic rock to rap, reggae, folk, classical, a cappella and more.

For the first time this year, PorchFest will end with a Grand Finale, featuring PorchFest bands converging for a jam session after-party at SunTrust Plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is a neighborhood-wide effort that depends on the collaboration of dedicated business owners, committed residents and creative local musicians,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership, which organizes the event.

“We are grateful to every one of these immensely talented musicians and their porch hosts, without whom this event would not be possible.”

PorchFest is also a boon for Adams Morgan’s bars, restaurants and other businesses, drawing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood in past year. Adams Morgan has more than 250 businesses in the neighborhood.

Musicians perform at the 2017 Adams Morgan PorchFest. (Courtesy Adams Morgan Partnership)

Adams Morgan PorchFest is sponsored by Cultural Tourism DC, Colonial Parking, and Lars Etzkorn Law PLLC; and produced by Christina Davidson.

