202
Home » Business & Finance » Adams Morgan PorchFest will…

Adams Morgan PorchFest will feature more than 45 bands

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 2, 2018 11:59 am 10/02/2018 11:59am
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — One of D.C.’s biggest independent music events, Adams Morgan PorchFest, returns Saturday, Oct. 6, with more bands than ever.

The day-long music event, the sixth annual PorchFest, will feature more than 45 local bands.

Just like the name implies, the bands will take turns performing on 16 Adams Morgan porches, patios and stoops, turning them stages for the day.

PorchFest will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday with The Envoys performing at SunTrust Plaza at 18th Street and Columbia Road Northwest. Performances will run throughout the day until 6 p.m.

Attendees can pick up a map that shows each location throughout the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Each band will play 45-minute sets, with the music ranging from classic rock to rap, reggae, folk, classical, a cappella and more.

For the first time this year, PorchFest will end with a Grand Finale, featuring PorchFest bands converging for a jam session after-party at SunTrust Plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is a neighborhood-wide effort that depends on the collaboration of dedicated business owners, committed residents and creative local musicians,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership, which organizes the event.

“We are grateful to every one of these immensely talented musicians and their porch hosts, without whom this event would not be possible.”

PorchFest is also a boon for Adams Morgan’s bars, restaurants and other businesses, drawing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood in past year. Adams Morgan has more than 250 businesses in the neighborhood.

Adams Morgan PorchFest is sponsored by Cultural Tourism DC, Colonial Parking, and Lars Etzkorn Law PLLC; and produced by Christina Davidson.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh porchfest

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Oct. 2
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US