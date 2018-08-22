Cheap eats: Silver Spring-Takoma Park Restaurant Week starts Sept. 4

Silver Spring's fourth annual restaurant week hopes to attract hungry newcomers to area restaurants. More than two dozen Montgomery County restaurants will participate.

WASHINGTON — Six days of the upcoming Silver Spring-Takoma Park Restaurant Week will be sure to offer plenty of choices for bargain lunches and dinners.

More than two dozen Maryland restaurants will participate in this year’s restaurant week, Sept. 4 through Sept. 9. Participating restaurants will offer two- and three-course lunches for $12 and $17, and two- and three course dinners for $17 and $27.

Silver Spring-Takoma Park Restaurant Week, now in its fourth year, was started by Montgomery County Council member Tom Hucker in 2015 to showcase D.C.-area restaurants in two business districts that lack formal restaurant associations.

“The participating restaurants embody the diversity of our community and offer cuisines from America and around the world, including Mexico, Ethiopia, China, Korea, Cuba and the Middle East,” Hucker said, calling it a great incentive for first time diners to try something new.

Participating restaurants hope the annual promotion will bring in hungry newcomers.

“It’s a good time to debate new menu items,” said Joanne Liu, owner of Scion and NaiNai’s Noodle & Dumpling Bar in downtown Silver Spring.

This year’s Silver Spring restaurant special also coincides with the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, set for Sept. 8.

