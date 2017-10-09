Airline offering $99 flights to Europe from BWI

WASHINGTON — Iceland’s discount airline WOW Air is offering one-way fares from BWI Marshall Airport to several European destinations for $99 each way.

The $99 fares went on sale Oct. 9 and are good for travel between Nov. 1 and Dec. 13.

Destinations eligible for the $99 fare include BWI to Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Dublin, Edinburgh, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

All of WOW Air’s flights from BWI make on stop in Reykjavik, but the airline offers a WOW Air Stopover option at no additional charge for touring Reykjavik and, maybe in November and December, seeing the Northern Lights, which are typically visible in Fall and winter.

WOW Air, which started BWI service in 2015, flew 1.7 million passengers last year, more than double the previous year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.