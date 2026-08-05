Virginia resident has state’s 1st locally acquired case of dengue fever

The Virginia Department of Health said the patient was sickened by the mosquito-borne virus but had not recently traveled outside the state.

Virginia health officials have confirmed the state’s first known case of locally acquired dengue, a viral disease usually associated with international travel.

The Virginia Department of Health said the person, who lives in Northern Virginia, became sick after caring for another Virginia resident who was infected with dengue overseas.

“Dengue is very common in the tropics, and this individual traveled to a country known to have dengue,” said Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, the director of the Division of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Fairfax County Health Department.

“Once he was infected, he came back to Virginia and was bit by a local mosquito, which then bit somebody who was caring for him, transmitting the viral infection,” he continued.

Officials said the risk to the public remains low, but the case is a reminder to protect yourself from mosquito bites during the summer months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, including tiger mosquitos, and is not passed directly from person to person.

Symptoms can include fever, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and rash. Most people recover within a week, though some infections can become severe and require hospitalization.

Health officials recommend using EPA-registered insect repellents that include ingredients like DEET, picaridin and IR3535. Another strategy to protect against bites is to empty standing water around homes.

“These tiger mosquitoes breed in containers that hold water, like gardening equipment, tarps, household items, even something as small as a bottle cap that may be sitting upright on the ground,” Schwartz told WTOP’s Valerie Bonk.

For areas like bird baths or decorative ponds, Schwartz said to use mosquito dunks, which will decrease the bugs’ breeding.

“Keep them out of your house by making sure that doors and screens are in good repair,” he added.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state’s mosquito season typically runs from early May through early November.

If you’re traveling internationally, Schwartz said to make sure to use mosquito repellents and consider sleeping under a mesh bug net.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

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