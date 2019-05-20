Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019

Vacationers love the beaches of lower Delaware — Fenwick Island, Delaware and Bethany Beach, Delaware. WTOP has rounded up your best bets at the quiet resorts in this beach guide.

Here’s a look inside Heidaway, a new restaurant and bar located on the Bethany Boardwalk. (WTOP/John Domen)

It’s that time of year — and if you’re anything like us here at WTOP, you need a break from the Beltway.

Those looking for an escape can retreat to Bethany Beach where bike cruisers dominate the roads and the chime of emails are drowned out by the sound of crashing waves.

Bethany Beach is known as the “quiet” beach, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to do.

The Bethany-Fenwick area of Delaware sits directly north of Ocean City, Maryland, and is sandwiched between the Little Assawoman Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. During the summer months, the two neighboring beach towns see hundreds of thousands of visitors.

If your summer plans include a tranquil trip to the Bethany-Fenwick beaches, use this guide — filled with tips from locals and those in-the-know — to navigate the area’s best activities and can’t-miss dining destinations.

Where should you go in Fenwick and Bethany, Del. this year?

Go to: Catch 54. One of the many SODEL restaurants up and down the coast. There’s a reason they keep opening new ones.

Take your kids to: The Cottage Cafe. They’ve been around forever, and the extensive menu leaves everyone happy.

Go here for the first time: The Heideaway is on the ocean block of Bethany. Farm-to-table freshness and an expansive list of wine and cocktails to unwind with.

Get breakfast at: Jimmy’s Kitchen on Fenwick Island.

Need a pizza? Pomodoro Pizza has you covered.

What is new in Bethany and Fenwick Island?

Heidaway: Restaurant and bar located on the Bethany Boardwalk boasting a menu featuring fresh, local ingredients.

Ropewalk Bethany Beach: A restaurant and bar on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach. Features seafood and all-day happy hour. Open until 11:30 p.m.

Tangerine Goods: A women’s clothing and accessories boutique located on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach.

Mini-golf: Two new mini-golf courses are planned just outside of Bethany Beach — one in Ocean View (1.7 miles west of Bethany), and one in Millville (4 miles west of Bethany). Both hope to be open by midsummer. The Millville project will also include a “boardwalk” and creamery. Ocean View mini-golf | Millville mini-golf

3BB Café is opening its second location this summer in Fenwick Village (it also has a location in Bethany).

CraftBOX: Located in Fenwick Village. S.T. E. A. M shop with workshops, activities, and take-home crafts.

What entertainment is on tap in Bethany and the surrounding area?

Workout on the water: Early risers have plenty to look forward to at Bethany Beach. The town hosts daily yoga classes on the bandstand and the beach daily (except for Thursdays) through Sept. 10. Bootcamp, Pilates and ninja warrior classes also take place on the beach throughout the summer. Costs range from $10 to $15 per person.

Surf’s up: Dream of catching a wave? Now is your chance. Take a surf lesson in Bethany with RB Surf School or join a paddle board tour with Bethany Surf Shop.

Movies on the beach: On Mondays, June 17 through Aug. 26, end your days with a movie on the beach off Garfield Parkway.

Entertainment for all ages: You’ll find all forms of entertainment at The Freeman Stage at Bayside. (There are also free kids shows, to be announced.) Dickens Parlour Theatre puts on live magic shows and is another favorite venue in the area — especially on rainy days.

Meet me at the bandstand: The bandstand is the place to be in Bethany for live entertainment. Get a full list of planned performances on its website.

Shopping: Bethany’s boardwalk is lined with ice cream parlors, candy stores and beach shops. The town is also home to several high-end boutiques and galleries.

What are the food options in Bethany and Fenwick Island?

Agriculture is one of the biggest industries in Delaware’s coastal region, and that bounty is obvious when it comes to eating in Fenwick and Bethany. Sure, the area has a handful of casual diners and grab-and-go pizza joints, but those who prefer white tablecloth establishments that focus on farm-to-fork (and sea-to-spoon) dining will not be disappointed.

Those who prefer to picnic or cook have plenty of options for fresh, gourmet ingredients.

The Bethany Beach farmers market runs Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon June 2 through Sept. 1. The Fenwick Island farmers market runs Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, June 17 through Sept. 8.

Other than the beach, what’s there to do in lower Delaware?

Exercise, arcades and golf:

